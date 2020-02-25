BBFC
UK porn website age verification laws to come in on 15th July
BBFC to oversee age-verification process, awarding certificates to providers that achieve privacy and data security standards
Government to extend age-verification to social media
Culture secretary Margot James admits plans to extend adult website age verification to social media websites
Government to forge ahead with mandatory age checks for adult websites
BBFC publishes guidance and draft regulations six months late
UK government delays erection of age-checks for porn sites
Concern over security and privacy of third-party age-verification for porn sites forces delay