Bayer
Linux variant of Winnti malware discovered by Chronicle cybersecurity experts
Researchers found this variant while investigating the cyber attack carried out on pharma giant Bayer last month
The top 10 biggest security breaches of 2019 (so far)
Up to ten terabytes of data stolen from Citrix, ransomware outbreaks costing millions and software update systems compromised
Pharma giant Bayer targeted by China-linked APT called 'Wicked Panda'
Trojan horse linked to Chinese government-linked group used to gain access to Bayer's network
Splicing digital into Bayer's DNA: an interview with CDO Jessica Federer
Jessica Federer tells Danny Palmer how she's driving a digital strategy at multinational pharmaceutical firm Bayer
Digital brings benefits and risks to enterprise but empowers workforce, says Bayer CDO
Bayer CDO Jessica Federer tells Computing that digital tools like online collaboration software bring risks to large firms, but the potential reward is huge
Data and analytics advancements empower outcomes focus in healthcare, says Bayer Digital Officer Jessica Federer
Big data will move to the centre of treatment in healthcare, claims Bayer chief digital officer