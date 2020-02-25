Battery technology
Carbon fibres could work as battery electrodes in cars and planes, claim researchers
Research opens up new possibilities for structural batteries, where the carbon fibre forms part of the energy system
Researchers develop stable sodium powder version of lithium batteries
Don't require the rare material being mined from the mountains of South America
Researchers develop lithium-ion batteries that can't catch fire
Silica-based additive temporarily hardens electrolyte on impact
Breakthrough in battery research could double smartphones battery capacity
The highest-ever reported capacities for all transition-metal-oxide-based electrodes