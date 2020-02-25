Battery life
MIT uncovers new lithium battery design that increases performance
Relies on understanding the way vibrations move through the crystal lattice of lithium ion conductors
Researchers discover way to pack more energy into "safer" and "cheaper" batteries
New research could pave the way for more powerful batteries
Top 12 hacks to lengthen Android battery life
Power-saving tips to extend the daily life of your Android handset
iPhone 7 to be 'thinnest smartphone' ever
Apple also working on fuel cells, but don't expect that in either the iPhone 6s or the iPhone 7
Efficiency drive: How Nissan plans to reuse EV batteries to power data centres
Director for corporate planning tells Computing that the future is bright for electric vehicles - and their batteries
The power behind the next mobile revolution
Two decades after its arrival changed the mobile tech game, the lithium-ion battery is starting to show its age. John Leonard asks experts what might take its place
Out of power? Don't blame the battery, rap the app
'Software is frequently written with complete disregard for the battery,' says Bedford Uni's David Jazani
Bendable battery appears in South Korea
Add flexible tablets, and mobile could have a pliable future