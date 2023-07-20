Bard

OpenAI and other firms are using synthetic data to train AI models

Big Data and Analytics

Skirts complaints related to IP abuse, privacy and data access

clock 20 July 2023 • 3 min read
Google Bard: AI chatbot now available in Europe

Applications

Supports more than 40 languages

clock 14 July 2023 • 3 min read
Effective regulation of AI is crucial to prevent harmful outcomes: Sundar Pichai

Government

Google CEO says the downsides of AI give him restless nights

clock 18 April 2023 • 3 min read
Generative AI will disrupt white collar workers in US and Europe, report warns

Big Data and Analytics

A Goldman Sachs report estimates that automation could replace around one-fifth of all current jobs around the world

clock 28 March 2023 • 3 min read
Databricks announces 'Dolly' - an open-source ChatGPT rival

Big Data and Analytics

It is aimed at democratising large language models

clock 27 March 2023 • 3 min read
Google starts rolling out Bard, its answer to ChatGPT

Software

Google is the latest to join the generative AI fray

clock 22 March 2023 • 3 min read
CIO Essentials: Budget reality

Government

Helpful? Certainly. Well targeted? You decide

clock 17 March 2023 • 2 min read
Google employees criticise Sundar Pichai over bungled launch of Bard

Applications

Googlers say Bard announcement was hurried, badly handled and embarrassing

clock 13 February 2023 • 3 min read
CIO Insights: The robots are coming

Big Data and Analytics

Automation is encroaching on creative industries

clock 10 February 2023 • 2 min read
Google AI chatbot Bard gives wrong answer in its first demo

Applications

Wipes $100bn from Alphabet stocks

clock 09 February 2023 • 4 min read
