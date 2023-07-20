Skirts complaints related to IP abuse, privacy and data access
Google CEO says the downsides of AI give him restless nights
A Goldman Sachs report estimates that automation could replace around one-fifth of all current jobs around the world
It is aimed at democratising large language models
Google is the latest to join the generative AI fray
Googlers say Bard announcement was hurried, badly handled and embarrassing
Automation is encroaching on creative industries
Wipes $100bn from Alphabet stocks