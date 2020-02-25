Barclays
IBM sells seven software assets to HCL for $1.8 bn
Largest ever acquisition by an Indian tech firm
NatWest online, app and telephone banking customers locked out of their accounts
NatWest outage comes a day after similar disruption at Barclays, which is reportedly facing an investigation
Barclays online and telephone banking suffers prolonged outage
Some customers have reported a loss of funds from their accounts
'One man crime wave' hacker Grant West jailed for 10 years
West sent phishing emails to Just Eat customers and hacked Barclays, BA and Ladbrokes
IBM pulls in JP Morgan, Barclays, Daimler and Samsung to work on its nascent quantum computing technology
Despite retreating from computer hardware, IBM has been keen to plant its flag into the quantum computing sector while it is still young
Barclays bank employee who aided Dridex Trojan scammers sentenced to six years jail
Jinal Pethad opened 105 fake accounts at Barclays to help accomplice launder stolen money
Now GCHQ voices concerns over Kaspersky's alleged ties to Russian intelligence - and what its software might be doing on your machine
GCHQ concerned over Barclays' Kaspersky home banking giveaway
Introducing DevOps at Barclays: More of a sales job than a tech intervention
We thought we could change the world by changing tools and we failed, says VP engineering Hardeep Bath
Josko Grljevic moves from Barclays to Exterion Media
Ex-Trainline.com IS director moves to outdoor advertising company
MasterCard to buy UK payment provider VocaLink for £700m
Company denies sale has anything to do with falling value of Sterling
Barclays plans Android contactless payment app launch in June
Bank could launch before Google service in UK
How Barclays data scientists created an algorithm to anonymise data at scale
IT industry should be doing more to create privacy solutions for the big data age, says Raffael Strassnig
Most firms failing to report cyber security incidents and only half offer security training
43 per cent of all firms also don't know where their data is stored
Fantasy football players may have had their PCs infected with malware
Barclays Premier League was targeted by malvertising on the popular fantasy league section of its website, finds Malwarebytes
Security experts praise Windows 10, but warn that few businesses have sufficient recovery strategy
Experts also explain that security must be designed into new systems and processes from the start
'Companies will stop hiring data scientists when they realise that the majority bring no value' says data scientist
Data scientists should focus on agile methodology and DevOps if they want to keep their jobs
'Why spend millions on an iPhone exploit when you can bribe a sysadmin for corporate network access?'
Panel of security experts discusses the latest threats to enterprises
Rapid rise of Hadoop will see Hortonworks smash revenue growth record
Faster even than Salesforce, Hortonworks looks set to hit revenues of $100m this year after just four years in existence - but it has yet to turn a profit
Top IT stories this week: Apple Pay, zero-days and Barclays
Computing's seven most popular stories from the past seven days. Read all about it!
Barclays to pay out £250 each to 2,000 customers after losing personal data
Bank will fork our half a million pounds in compensation after losing a USB stick with personal data on it
Dyre banking Trojan malware activity surges - targets Barclays, RBS, HSBC, Lloyds and Santander customers
Malware similar to Zeus and allows hackers to steal banking credentials, warn Bitdefender
HSBC hires former Barclays CIO Darryl West
West will be HSBC's group CIO and report into group COO Andy Maguire
Barclays offers customers anytime mobile video banking service
'UK first' will see bank customers able to speak to an advisor from smartphones, tablets or laptops at any time
Software-defined data centres 'the only way' to provide IT as a service
Panel discussion at Computing's Data Centre & Infrastructure Summit concludes that the future of the data centre is virtual