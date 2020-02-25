Barclaycard
Josko Grljevic moves from Barclays to Exterion Media
Ex-Trainline.com IS director moves to outdoor advertising company
Smartphones to make cash and card redundant by 2020 - report
Smartphones with 'paytags' will make both cash and credit cards redundant by 2020, according to a survey of 1,200 technology experts
IT in retail 3: How to cash in on contactless payment
Contactless payment technology must be integrated with a wider mobile commerce strategy if it is to deliver a healthy return on investment
Barclays standardises on Infoblox
Barclays Capital has rolled out a new IP address management platform
Barclaycard and Orange partner on mobile payments
Quick Tap service will allow customers to make purchases of £15 or less by tapping their mobile handset against a contactless reader
M6 Toll to trial contactless payments
The technology will be trialled in August and rolled out to all booths in the first quarter of 2012
Prepare for phone payments now, report urges
Near-field chips ready to replace the credit card, say researchers
Tech Talk Video Special
Tech Talk is back with a video special. We run through the week's top IT stories, then discuss the data tsunami with Mark Heraghty, MD of Virgin Media Business
Barclays admits system crash could happen again
Crash affected online, telephone banking and ATMs on Saturday
Barclaycard trials cloud-based e-invoicing
Barclaycard has partnered with KashFlow to pilot an electronic invoicing scheme
Barclaycard to launch cross-country payment system
New system will offer secure online payments for merchants across the EU
Barclaycard launches loyalty scheme
Technology allows customers to accumulate 'reward money' and redeem it at the point of sale
Barclays issues contactless cards for business clients
Move is part of bank's drive to have all customers using the "touch-and-go" technology
Caffè Nero introduces contactless payments
Coffee shop chain is the latest to adopt touch-and-go payment technology
Barclaycard launches account management facility
Service aims to make it easier to monitor and manage accounts
Retailer Poundland to trial contactless payments
Two London stores to test technology for payments below £10
Barclays relaunches online banking web site
New design aims to simplify use and increase fraud protection
Are contactless payments set to go mainstream?
Visa says contactless payment cards will soon conquer the coffee shop, before taking over the rest of the high street
Barclaycard starts IT work for new rewards scheme
Some 200 staff to support launch of new retail reward programme
One-time code card aims to combine security and convenience
Credit card giants hope new card will help to stem the tide of online fraud and identity theft
Barclaycard to support mobile phone payments
Deal with Orange to enable ticketing, transport and rewards services
Barclays rolls out contactless payment for debit cards
Three million customers to receive cards embedded with the new technology by year end
Mobile transactions set to skyrocket
Payments via the mobile phones will exceed £600bn by 2013, says research
Coffee Republic rolls out contactless loyalty card
Retailer boosts "touch-and-go" capability and goes beyond payments