Barack Obama
The state of AI in 2019
A look at what's happening now in UK businesses and public services and what's just around the corner
Donald Trump will use US surveillance powers for personal gain, fear Brits
Poll indicates high level of distrust in incoming US president
Obama admits AI stokes nuclear war fears but is confident humans can retain control
President also suggests government will have to play a part in development of AI at some point
Business leaders slam US anti-China tech legislation
US-China Business Council calls out Congress for recent spending bill
Congressional bill aims to snuff out US government use of Chinese tech
US spending bill could spell trouble for ZTE and Huawei
Star Wars Death Star gets Kickstarter campaign
Public demands that the Empire build Death Star
Star Wars could be key to solving UK IT skills shortage
Death Star petition gets a creative response from White House space team
NASA Curiosity Rover posts to Twitter from Mars surface
New Mars Rover gets the Twitter treatment during historic landing
Top 10 articles: Samsung Galaxy S3 review and LinkedIn password breach
Some of the highlights greeting V3 visitors last week
Views from the Valley video: 3 November 2009
Latest news and views from the US, including a Twitter handheld and tech insider trading
Top 10 vnunet.com articles of the week
Geeks, Circuit City and Barack Obama have hit the spot with readers over the past seven days