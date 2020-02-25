Banking
Why banks need to lead the quest for AI transparency
Banks are using more AI, but customers don't always trust it
Interview: Chris Evans, platform team lead at Monzo
The app-based bank has tripled in size in 12 months - how have the technology teams coped?
Kickstarting digital transformation and DevOps at a major bank
Tech lead Ömer Saatcioglu talks through the successful pilot project to introduce digital onboarding at an established European bank
The challenge of scaling AI at NatWest bank
'AI is a potential solution to a problem. Is there an easier way to do it? If so that's the right way' says head of AI Tom Castle
Cloud adoption by investment banks? The jury is still out
Investment banks have been cautious in their adoption of cloud technology, but that's starting to change
TSB suffers another weekend of downtime
Weekend downtime planned by TSB for Saturday morning is still causing problems for customers
How Monzo leveraged AWS and Kubernetes to build an agile retail bank
AWS was key in helping Monzo to comply with the heavy regulations needed to gain a banking licence
TSB calls in City law firm to investigate IT platform migration disaster ahead of Parliamentary grilling
Slaughter & May appointed to investigate TSB's disastrous IT platform migration
MPs demand answers from TSB over online banking 'meltdown' following platform migration
TSB IT fiasco has "all the hallmarks of an IT meltdown", claims Treasury Committee chair Nicky Morgan MP
Lloyds Bank to spend £3 billion on digital transformation just weeks after admitting IT department staff cuts
Lloyds claims it will become a 'more digitised' banking provider, despite cutting IT staff
What does the Lloyds hire and fire mean for UK IT?
Computing questions the banking industry about legacy IT, retraining and offshoring
NatWest overhauls web security after online confrontation
Natwest improves the security of its main website
American Express introduces new platform to take blockchain payments using Ripple protocol
Amex partners with Santander for blockchain-based payments system based on Ripple's technology
American Express to accept blockchain payments
Amex to offer customers access to a niche blockchain-based payments service
Mobile banking beating physical branches, says report
Online banking trumps physical branches, claims Visa report
Charities use blockchain for cost savings
Blockchain is being trialled to ensure that non-profit organisations are getting the best deal
UBS trials artificial intelligence wealth managers
Tools can read facial expressions and uncover clients' unconscious biases
RBS builds 'human' AI chat system called Luvo to handle staff questions
Pilot saw 1,200 staff test AI system
