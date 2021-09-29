bandwidth usage

Cloudflare scraps egress fees

Cloud and Infrastructure

Cloudflare scraps egress fees

Says eliminating egress charges is a 'huge win' for open-access to data stored in the cloud

clock 29 September 2021 • 2 min read

Web

Google Chrome to offer 'heavy ad' blocker to block resource-intensive adverts

A future release of Google Chrome will block ads consuming too much CPU power or sending large amounts of data

clock 05 July 2019 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read