Baidu
More than 1,000 Android apps evade permissions and share data anyway
Shift from 'ask on install' to 'ask on first use' enables Baidu Android SDK to exfiltrate user data
Baidu goes all in on AI at dev conference
Self-driving cars, Intel and cameras, oh my!
Baidu's Deep Voice can clone speech with less than four seconds of training
The software has dramatic implications for voice biometrics
AMD throws down server gauntlet to Intel with major Baidu deal for its Epyc CPU
Baidu takes big bet on AMD by putting Epyc chips at the heart of its datacentre servers
China investigates domestic social media sites in attempt to police content
The Great Firewall locks the country off from external influences, and now China is cracking down on internal dissidents
Warning over Android Trojan that uses smartphones to attack routers
Kaspersky issues warning over Switcher Trojan that conducts brute-force attacks on routers