Backbytes
Backbytes: Why do banks make it so difficult to do banking in their own branches?
Banks and retailers trying to drive customers to their online channels are undermining their own 'unique selling point' against pureplay online rivals
Backbytes: 'Alexa! Who will rid me of this troublesome priest?'
TV reporter sparks Amazon Alexa spike in dolls' house sales
Backbytes: C4's Hunted - who needs facial recognition when you have psychic power?
Future reality TV pursuit series likely to be much shorter
Backbytes: Open-source developers targeted in honeytraps, claims Eric Raymond
'Deliberately planned and persistent campaign to frame Linus and feed him to an outrage mob' - Raymond
Top-of-the-range Microsoft Surface Book, sir? That'll be $3,199
Microsoft demands arm, leg, shirt off back AND your first-born for its new Surface Book
Backbytes: How software companies are losing friends and alienating customers
Far from trying to hold on to their customers, big software companies seem to be trying to wring them even harder
Backbytes: How Sanmay Ved became the new owner of Google.com
And at the bargain price of just $12!
Backbytes: VW covering things up? It wouldn't be the first time...
VW didn't want anyone to know how easy their cars are to steal
Backbytes: Carly Fiorina. Hobson's choice for president?
Fiorina's business record doesn't really stand up to close scrutiny
Backbytes: Fraudster's attempt to use 'right to be forgotten' backfires with £30k legal bill
Jailed in 2007 over a £51m VAT scam, convicted fraudster Malcolm Edwards fails in bid to have news reports of his crimes erased
Witch hunt: Etsy bans sale of magical spells, "metaphysical community" up in arms
Policy change comes without date or official warning for mages and warlocks
Backbytes: You say "Anunak", I say "Carbanak"...
Kaspersky out-PRs Fox-IT over Russian cyber bank-robbers
Backbytes: Guess who's looking for security specialists? Why, Moonpig...
Embarrassingly hacked gift card site pulls advert seeking security staff
Backbytes: Big Brother is watching what you eat
Apple iBeacons to be used by US Department of Health to harass staff into healthier eating.
Backbytes: Strict liability offences - they're grrrrrreat!
Charges against bus driver accused of receiving 'extreme pornography' dropped when Crown Prosecution Service admitted the video was a fake
Backbytes: Apple offers one-click U2 removal after Bono backlash
Apple CEO Tim Cook is clearly the last U2 fan on Earth
Backbytes: A year too late, MPs realise that the UK's smart meters are a waste of money
MPs finally work out that the UK's Smart Metering Implementation Programme is an expensive waste of time that will be obsolete before its rolled out
Backbytes: Use a VPN? You're probably a filthy pirate, BBC tells Australian government
BBC tells Australia to police internet users more closely - and make the ISPs pay for it
Backbytes: iPads not welcome here. Good
Manchester United bans iPads from the "theatre of dreams". About time, too
Backbytes: Braintree GP surgery's zero-tolerance of social-media whiners
"Rude" people complaining online given warning by Braintree practice manager
Backbytes: Is Uber trying to drive its rivals out of business?
That old trick of ordering a pizza or a cab for some unsuspected chump is never quite so funny when you're found out...
Backbytes: One billion passwords cracked! Pay $120 to find out if you're affected...
Is there really a Russian gang that has seemingly cracked 1.2 billion user names and passwords? Really???
Backbytes: Government plans to license porn on a global scale
The mind boggles: Latest criminal justice bill contains ambitious plan for the UK to license every porn site in the whole world.
Backbytes: ICO gets hacked. Investigates itself. Will probably decide to be lenient
The question is, how much will it fine itself?