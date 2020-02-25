Axa
MPs' 'Big Data Dilemma' inquiry was obsolete before it even began
It's too late for the Science & Technology Committee to examine the potential risk of big data because big data is already big business
Apple Watch app built by AXA using MongoDB
Dev Ittycheria, CEO of MongoDB, says AXA wouldn't have been able to build its Drive Coach app as quickly as it did without using the NoSQL database
Balancing big data with Big Brother: an interview with the University of Derby's Neil Williams
IT director Williams explains how much of his role is about ensuring that the university is getting the best out of its data - without compromising privacy
Data analytics firms make a serious play for telematics
The rise of telematics in the insurance industry has data analytics vendors' tongues wagging, Sooraj Shah investigates
Insurers to demand more data via telematics to fine-tune insurance prices, says AXA CIO
AXA CIO Kevin Murray reveals how telematics devices, in-car and in-home, will increasingly help to set insurance premiums
Demand for in-car telematics boxes seeing strong growth, says Direct Line Group CEO
Meanwhile, shift away from RBS data centres is already delivering benefits for Direct Line, says firm
Infosec 2014: make IT security a personal issue for staff, say CISOs
People want to know how to protect their own devices, and this can help the enterprise
Infosec 2014: Investment in cyber security a major selling point to potential clients, says AXA UK security chief
Organisaitons that invest more in security tools have an upper hand, claims Michael Colao
Infosec 2014: Businesses should prepare for Google Glass, say security chiefs
Security teams should be able to explain risks of solutions when they're asked, say Home Retail Group and AXA security chiefs
AXA appoints new CIO
Michael Healy takes charge of IT strategy at life insurance firm
Podcast Q&A: Mark Meehan, chief operating officer, Bharti AXA
On the insurance giant's captive offshore development operation in India
Capita reports buoyant half-year results
IT services firm wins more than £800m in contracts and plans India expansion
Market forces drive innovation at Axa
Before taking on a project, the insurance giant's IT team must show it can outperform external providers
AXA IT workers brace for job cuts
£500m outsourcing deal with Capita to affect 350 IT roles