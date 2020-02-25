AWS
Amazon stocks soar after bumper sales in the last quarter of 2019
The company posted revenues of $87.4bn for Q4 2019, with AWS up 34 per cent
Amazon applies to court to stop Microsoft from working on $10bn JEDI cloud project
Contract award decision was influenced by political interference and evaluation errors, Amazon argues in lawsuit
Facebook asks users for help in spotting deepfakes
The winner of Facebook's challenge will take home a $500,000 prize
BP to shutter mega European data centres in preference for AWS
The move is part of a broad programme to speed up the digitisation of BP's operations and infrastructure
Amazon files lawsuit challenging Pentagon's decision to award $10bn JEDI contract to Microsoft
Amazon plans to use video clips of President Trump's comments to make a case that the government wrongly interference in the procurement process
Amazon could protest JEDI decision next week
Microsoft won the $10 billion Pentagon contract after President Trump said he wanted to "screw" Amazon out of the bid
Trump asked Defense Secretary Mattis to 'screw Amazon' out of Pentagon's JEDI cloud contract
News of Trump's bid to derail Amazon's JEDI cloud contract bid stands to
Microsoft nicks $10bn JEDI Department of Defense cloud contract from AWS
Amazon 'surprised' to lose out to Microsoft in monolithic military cloud contract
AWS cloud growth slows as Amazon announces investments in renewables and Prime
AWS growth disappoints as Amazon announces windfarm in Scotland and continues to push Prime
Interview: MongoDB cofounder Eliot Horowitz - 'I'd like to see a fair fight with the cloud providers'
Horowitz discusses MongoDB's licensing and how he wants to see more VC money being ploughed into core open source
Choosing a cloud provider: Is bigger always better?
Expert panel debates the important factors when deciding to go with AWS, Azure or CGP or a local or specialised provider
You're already using multi-cloud, whether you know it or not
A panel of IT professionals discuss their multi-cloud strategies, and explain that every business is already across multiple clouds, whether it realises it or not
Cloud: Choosing the right platform for your ambitions
As AWS and Azure scoop up more of the cloud IaaS /PaaS market, what are organisations looking for? A research presentation from Computing Delta
Capital One hacker Paige Thompson pleads not guilty on all counts
Thompson is accused of compromising data on 106 million Capital One customers in the US and Canada
Paige Thompson mined cryptocurrency on Capital One's cloud servers and hacked more than 30 companies - indictment
Freshly unsealed indictment claims that Thompson developed her own scanning tool to identify cloud computing accounts' misconfigured firewalls
Capital One hacker may have hacked more than 30 other companies, claim prosecutors
Paige Thompson could face up to five years in prison if found guilty
Amazon: No evidence companies named in leaked Capital One files were breached
Ford and UniCredit among the companies named in files leaked by Capital One hacker Paige Thompson
106 million US and Canadian Capital One accounts compromised
Former AWS engineer, named as Paige Thompson, arrested over Capital One security breach that took advantage of a misconfigured firewall to access accounts stored in S3 bucket
How a move to AWS has helped AO.com's IT team to sleep at night
It took six months to move the bespoke IT estate to the cloud
US federal judge rejects Oracle's lawsuit over $10 billion Pentagon JEDI cloud contract
Oracle had claimed that $10bn Pentagon mega-cloud contract was biased towards Amazon
Microsoft bars staff from using Slack, AWS and the Google Cloud
It's all about security, not jealousy, Microsoft claims, but urges staff to use Teams over Slack
Interview: Chris Evans, platform team lead at Monzo
The app-based bank has tripled in size in 12 months - how have the technology teams coped?
What's behind the ascendency of enterprise open source?
With open source filling mission-critical niches everywhere, we look at the drivers
Bare metal clouds: what's happening and why now?
As the big cloud providers roll out bare metal services and open-source projects spring up we look at the drivers