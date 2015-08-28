Avid Life Media

Hacking

Ashley Madison CEO resigns in wake of adulterers dating website hack

Newly leaked files suggest Noel Biderman had an affair himself, despite denials

clock 28 August 2015 • 2 min read

Security

Ashley Madison hackers make good threat to publish user details

Ten gigabyte dump on .onion address includes users' names, addresses and credit card details

clock 19 August 2015 •
