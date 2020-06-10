AVG
Avast to close Jumpshot data-analytics firm following claims it sold anti-virus users' web-browsing data
Avast CEO Ondrej Vlcek claims he made the decision following a review instigated after he joined seven months ago
Avast subsidiary Jumpshot sells every click on antivirus users' PCs
Avast is embroiled in new claims that it spies on users and sells their web browsing data
Mozilla re-admits Avast and AVG extensions removed from store for excessive data exfiltration
AVG owner Avast also just so happens to own a clickstream-data service called Jumpshot but claims that 'privacy is our top priority'...
Google removes Avast and AVG extensions from Chrome web store over 'unnecessary' data collection
Google follows Opera and Firefox in removing Avast and AVG security extensions used by up to 400 million users
AVG puts Chrome users at risk with security-compromising browser extension, says Google
Requests permissions that mitigate attacks, reports Google employee
'Let's be really clear - we're not selling your personal data' says AVG
Tony Anscombe, senior security evangelist at the anti-malware firm, puts the record straight on AVG's privacy policy
Is AVG planning to sell user data to advertisers following privacy policy change?
New privacy policy appears to allow AVG to sell user data to advertisers - but the company denies the accusation by privacy campaigner
GCHQ and NSA target anti-virus software - but not British or American companies
Kaspersky highlighted in particular for cracking by GCHQ and NSA
AVG to buy MDM provider Location Labs in $220m deal
Location Labs backed by $26m in venture funding from BT, Intel and Qualcomm
Internet of things will lead to 'malware on your personal life', warns AVG's CTO
Large enterprises' BYOD policies could have negative consequences, says Yuval Ben-Itzhak
AVG: Children use malware to steal personal data from games
AVG report says kids capable of writing code and stealing online gamers information
2013 will see more Stuxnet and Flame-like malware attacks, says AVG CTO
But hacktivists are more bark than bite says Ben-Itzhak
H4cked Off: Just when you thought it was safe...
The biggest mass SQL injection attack ever has just happened. Worryingly, most security companies have missed it...
AVG Internet Security Business Edition 2011
Security software that doesn't slow down users
