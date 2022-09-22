Aveva Group Plc

France's Schneider Electric to buy UK software company Aveva for £9.4bn

Mergers and Acquisitions

France's Schneider Electric to buy UK software company Aveva for £9.4bn

Schneider currently owns about 60% of industrial software company Aveva, puts in offer for remaining 40%

clock 22 September 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Ukraine's IT Army hacks Russia's Wagner Group

20 September 2022 • 2 min read
02

Microsoft Teams stores authentication tokens in plaintext

20 September 2022 • 2 min read
03

Uber investigating "total compromise" of its internal systems

16 September 2022 • 3 min read
04

Kiwi Farms hacked and user details exposed

21 September 2022 • 3 min read
05

Twilio lays off 930 employees: 5 big things to know

16 September 2022 • 7 min read