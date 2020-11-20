Avaya

What users think of web conferencing leaders Teams, Zoom, Hangouts and Webex

Communications

Computing Delta research finds the leaders pulling away from the competition

clock 20 November 2020 • 5 min read
How Hillarys responded to the coronavirus outbreak

Leadership

Hillarys’ Head of ICT Julian Bond talks to Computing about how the UK-based manufacturer responded to the coronavirus crisis – culminating this week in the government-ordered lockdown

clock 26 March 2020 •
Working from home, keeping connected: 17 video conferencing and collaboration tools to consider

Voice and Video

Whether you're a global corporation or a small business, ensuring remote working colleages can keep in touch is suddenly more important than ever. We look at 17 video-enabled collaboration tools that could help bridge the communications gap.

clock 23 March 2020 •
Avaya completes reorganisation and leaves Chapter 11

Strategy

The company has been 'debt restructuring' for almost a year

clock 18 December 2017 •
Avaya files statement to leave Chapter 11 as public company

Legislation and Regulation

Company filed for bankruptcy earlier this year to restructure

clock 15 November 2017 •
Bosch rolls out cloud communications to 160,000 locations with Avaya

Voice and Video

Avaya's cloud services are helping Bosch to create a standardised solution for its 440+ subsidiaries

clock 25 October 2017 •
Avaya requests exclusivity extension on Chapter 11

Management

Push for more time would prevent competing plans from being filed

clock 13 September 2017 •
Bankrupt Avaya to sell networking business assets to Extreme Networks

Networks

$100m for struggling unified comms firm's coffers as it tries to move to cloud

clock 08 March 2017 •
BroadSoft capitalises on Avaya Chapter 11 with new cloud offer

Networks

Shameless bid for new customers skewers Avaya faithful

clock 15 February 2017 •
Avaya files for chapter 11 bankruptcy

Telecoms

Networking firm's hardware roots beginning to show

clock 20 January 2017 •