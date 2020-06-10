Avast
Avast to close Jumpshot data-analytics firm following claims it sold anti-virus users' web-browsing data
Avast CEO Ondrej Vlcek claims he made the decision following a review instigated after he joined seven months ago
Avast subsidiary Jumpshot sells every click on antivirus users' PCs
Avast is embroiled in new claims that it spies on users and sells their web browsing data
Mozilla re-admits Avast and AVG extensions removed from store for excessive data exfiltration
AVG owner Avast also just so happens to own a clickstream-data service called Jumpshot but claims that 'privacy is our top priority'...
Google removes Avast and AVG extensions from Chrome web store over 'unnecessary' data collection
Google follows Opera and Firefox in removing Avast and AVG security extensions used by up to 400 million users
Avast targeted in suspected new supply-chain attack
Avast reveals details of new attempted supply-chain attack just two years after CCleaner compromise
Avast and French police disinfect 850,000 PCs with Retadup malware after seizing command-and-control servers
Design error in Retadup's command-and-control server enabled security specialists to remotely remove the malware
There is a massive hole in IoT security, says Avast researcher
Poorly-configured protocols are leaving whole networks open to attackers
Avast: We're not using CCleaner to spy on users
CCleaner's Active Monitoring feature refuses to be turned off - and end users aren't happy
Avast expected to complete £2.5bn UK IPO this week
Public share offering for Prague-based Avast could become UK's biggest tech IPO
Avast details how CCleaner attackers compromised developer workstation in security breach last year
Password re-use weakness enabled attackers to compromise developer's TeamViewer software
CCleaner malware: Tech companies targeted by second stage payload
Domains of high-profile tech firms including Microsoft, Google and Samsung were targeted
Avast: Cisco Talos didn't discover CCleaner compromise first
Avast claims Morphisec uncovered malware before Cisco and that the compromise began before its acquisition of Piriform
Avast's CCleaner compromised to deliver malware to unsuspecting users in August and September, warns Cisco Talos
Anti-virus firm Avast compromised in suspected supply-chain attack
GCHQ and NSA target anti-virus software - but not British or American companies
Kaspersky highlighted in particular for cracking by GCHQ and NSA