Autonomy
Autonomy founder Mike Lynch submits himself for arrest over US extradition warrant
Lynch’s lawyers said the British tech entrepreneur will continue to fight the fraud allegations against him
US prosecutors demand Mike Lynch's extradition to face $11bn fraud charges
Former Autonomy boss faces 17 charges in the US over 2011 sale of company to Hewlett-Packard
Autonomy's former CFO Sushovan Hussain sentenced to five years in jail
Hussain given fives years in jail, fined $4m and subject to $6.1m 'forfeiture payment'
HP CEO Léo Apotheker didn't bother reading Autonomy deal due diligence
Apotheker relied on HP's 'traffic light' system to highlight problems - but ignored CFO who opposed the deal
HP CEO Léo Apotheker didn't even read Autonomy's accounts before acquisition
Apotheker claims he didn't have time to read Autonomy's accounts prior to $11bn acquisition
HP lobbied British government ministers over its disastrous Autonomy acquisition
David Cameron and George Osborne targeted in HP lobbying campaign over Autonomy
HPE accuses Mike Lynch of using reciprocal transactions with customers to drive revenue growth
While revenues increased, Autonomy suggested that lower than expected profit margins were due to investment in new products, HPE claims in court
HPE's civil case against ex-Autonomy CEO Mike Lynch begins in London today
HPE seeks $5.1bn from Lynch over the company's failed acquisition of Autonomy
Ex-Autonomy CFO Sushovan Hussain ordered to wear GPS ankle tag and hand over passport
Hussain's bail conditions ban him from leaving the US, while he awaits sentencing
Autonomy CFO Sushovan Hussain to be arraigned in US court today
Hussain expected to plead 'not guilty' to charges of fraud
Autonomy's former finance chief, Sushovan Hussain, to face fraud charges in the US
HPE seeks its pound of flesh over disastrous Autonomy acquisition
Private equity circling Hewlett Packard Enterprise
HPE in the sights of private equity buyers for $40bn, according to reports
HPE considers selling select software assets
Autonomy, Mercury Interactive and Vertica all on the block, say reports
Autonomy's Mike Lynch to sue HP for damages
Lynch seeks damages of more than $150m in London over 'false and negligent statements' made by HP
HP knew of Autonomy's accounting practices before takeover, according to newly released documents
Questions over Autonomy's accounts dismissed by HP as 'negative tactics' by Oracle
Mike Lynch hits back at HP after documents accuse him of accounting fraud
'HP's patchwork tale of alleged misconduct rests on a faulty foundation of false facts, unsupported inferences, and a misunderstanding of the law and accounting standards'
HP releases details of its legal claim against Mike Lynch and Sushovan Hussain over Autonomy
Hewlett-Packard publishes its particulars of claim against Autonomy's former CEO and CFO
HP to Mike Lynch: See you at the Old Bailey - we'd like $5.1bn, please
HP sues Lynch and Hussain for $5.1bn in London, claiming they 'engaged in fraudulent activities'
HP-Autonomy fraud investigation dropped by Serious Fraud Office
SFO says that there is 'insufficient evidence' to continue fraud investigation
Autonomy's emails show company's revenue 'fell away completely', claims HP
But Autonomy claims email is taken 'wildly out of context'
HP to sue former Autonomy CFO Sushovan Hussein
HP legal filing squarely accuses Autonomy's Mike Lynch and Sushovan Hussain of fraud