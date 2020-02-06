autonomous weapons
Microsoft president Brad Smith calls for international convention to tackle 'unstoppable' rise of killer robots
US, Russia, China, Israel, and South Korea are all working on autonomous weapons systems
Autonomous weapons could 'accidentally' start the next world war, warns ex-Google engineer
Laura Nolan, who resigned from Google last year over military drone project, warns over 'killer robots'
So, Elon Musk wants to ban AI from military weapons? No chance, argues Peter Cochrane
Intelligence, whether artificial or not, will always find its way to the top regardless of the barriers we try to put in its way, warns BT's former CTO Peter Cochrane