autonomous vehicles
Driverless cars can be fooled into perceiving projected images as real, researchers warn
Attackers could exploit the design flaw to cause vehicles to steer into the wrong lane into oncoming traffic
Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Ride computing platform for self-driving cars
The company will start shipping the system to automakers later this year
Uber could licence Waymo self-driving technology following expert review
Uber warns that its future is dependent on the development of self-driving technology - and that it trails rivals in autonomous vehicles
Uber self-driving vehicle accident that killed pedestrian blamed on software flaws
Uber's autonomous vehicles behind 37 crashes in the previous 18 months
Apple acquires self-driving vehicle start-up Drive.ai
Drive.ai had been looking for buyers since February
Ford, GM and Toyota establish a safety standards group for self-driving cars
Automated Vehicle Safety Consortium will work to provide a safety framework around which self-driving technology can sensibly grow
Engineers develop 'smart' stop sign to warn drivers and self-driving vehicles approaching junctions
'Smart' system uses an infrared sensor to detect the velocity and trajectory of vehicles as they approach the stop sign
AI technology in self-driving cars could obscure cause of accidents, warn lawyers
Decisions based on fleeting judgements made by neural networks may make it "impossible" to determine the cause of accidents
Apple lays off 200 staff from autonomous vehicle group Project Titan
Other staff will be moved to different projects
Volvo's autonomous trucks tackle mining operations
Volvo will be paid per metric tonne delivered, making the success of the autonomous trucks critical
When it comes to driverless cars, old people and pets are out of luck, finds MIT
Would you swerve away from a baby to hit a dog?
Self-driving taxis could be on London's roads by 2021
Addison Lee is working on autonomous taxis for commuting and pleasure
US plan to rewrite road safety rules to facilitate self-driving vehicles
Vehicle safety rules mandating steering wheels, pedals and mirrors could all be canned
Stagecoach trials full-size autonomous bus
The ADL Enviro200 will be used in depots to improve safety and maximise space
Ex-Apple employee accused of stealing self-driving car project secrets
Xiaolang Zhang tried to escape to China with Apple secrets
Autonomous vehicles: how blockchain will make it all work
Self-driving cars need to talk to each other, and the solution might already exist
Nvidia ramps up driverless car testing despite fatal Uber incident
GPU firm's research unit for self-driving cars is growing
Google co-founder Larry Page unveils autonomous flying car in New Zealand
Doing no evil no longer floats Larry Page's boat... err, car
Government awards £25 million to 5G project winners
Six projects across the UK will explore 5G use in rural communities and industrial productivity, using applications including autonomous vehicles, drones and AI
Scientists develop self-driving car tech that can detect hidden objects
Stanford University researchers have developed a system that they say could transform driving safety
Researchers say quantum computing could improve self-driving cars' cyber security
Quantum computers could transform the security of self-driving cars, claim researchers
Goverment launches review of driving laws to accommodate self-driving vehicles
Government to consult on how driving laws need to be changed to accommodate autonomous vehicles
Toyota to plough $2.8bn into self-driving car initiative
Toyota to go full-speed on developing autonomous vehicle technology
Government reveals plans to fund research into off-road self-driving vehicles
Research intended to seed development of autonomous vehicles for use in industry