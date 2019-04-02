autonomous vehicle

Big Data and Analytics

FiveAI driverless car trials begin today on roads in London

Bromley and Croydon the test track for autonomous vehicles ahead of passenger trial planned for 2020

clock 02 April 2019 • 3 min read

Security

Uber manager raised concerns about self-driving vehicle programme five days before fatal Uber crash in Arizona

Uber manager complained about series of near misses by autonomous vehicles that had not been properly investigated

clock 12 December 2018 • 2 min read

Strategy

Uber abandons self-driving lorries to focus on cars

Company wants to focus its efforts on a single area of autonomous vehicles

clock 01 August 2018 • 2 min read

Chips and Components

Baidu goes all in on AI at dev conference

Self-driving cars, Intel and cameras, oh my!

clock 04 July 2018 • 2 min read

Communications

Uber safety driver was streaming Hulu just before fatal collision

Rafaela Vasquez was watching The Voice at the time of the crash, new evidence shows

clock 22 June 2018 •

Gadgets

Researchers create framework to prevent cyber attacks on connected cars

Could also be applied to driverless cars - if and when the technology is perfected

clock 29 May 2018 • 2 min read

Hardware

VW to plough €20 billion into European and Chinese electric vehicle development

VW promises 16 new factories producing as many as 80 new electric cars

clock 13 March 2018 • 2 min read

Gadgets

UK government invests £30m in electric vehicle-to-grid tech research

Could enable electric cars to deliver 'electricity back to the smart grid' during peak periods

clock 12 February 2018 • 2 min read

Government

Government solicits innovation to handle driverless and electric cars

But pundits are sceptical

clock 15 January 2018 • 3 min read

Cloud Computing

Tesla's Autopilot played 'major role' in fatal 2016 crash, says US National Transportation Safety Board

National Transportation Safety Board points finger of blame at Tesla for 'operational limitations' in its self-driving system

clock 12 September 2017 •
Most read
01

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

It's time to surface the open source submarine

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Rhysida threatens dark web auction of British Library data

22 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Capita clinches £239m civil service pensions contract

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read