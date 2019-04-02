Bromley and Croydon the test track for autonomous vehicles ahead of passenger trial planned for 2020
Uber manager complained about series of near misses by autonomous vehicles that had not been properly investigated
Company wants to focus its efforts on a single area of autonomous vehicles
Self-driving cars, Intel and cameras, oh my!
Rafaela Vasquez was watching The Voice at the time of the crash, new evidence shows
Could also be applied to driverless cars - if and when the technology is perfected
VW promises 16 new factories producing as many as 80 new electric cars
Could enable electric cars to deliver 'electricity back to the smart grid' during peak periods
But pundits are sceptical
National Transportation Safety Board points finger of blame at Tesla for 'operational limitations' in its self-driving system