autonomous ships
Robot boat makes history with Atlantic crossing
Unmanned boats are becoming cheaper to build thanks to low-cost equipment and 3D printing
Plans for autonomous, electric container ship make waves in Norway
The unmanned freighter will replace 40,000 truck journeys each year
Britain's maritime industry 'on the verge of a technological revolution', claims UK transport secretary Chris Grayling
Grayling predicts autonomous shipping revolution - just weeks after Maersk CEO claimed it wouldn't happen
Maersk CEO Soren Skou claims that autonomous container vessels won't happen in his life time
Self-sailing container vessels won't generate significant cost efficiencies, even if regulators allow them, claims Skou