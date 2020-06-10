autonomous cars
Apple reportedly talking to third-party suppliers for self-driving car sensors
The company is looking for lidars that are smaller and cheaper than currently available units
CIO interview: Neal Sunners, Avis Budget Group
How Avis is using digital to lower 'peak stress' for customers
UK government preparing "radical" self-driving car rules
Government to introduce new rules governing self-driving vehicles
Autonomous vehicles will require two-in-one insurance policies, suggest leaks from the Department for Transport
