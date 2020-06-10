autonomous car
UK government launches fund to research self-driving off-road vehicles
Government to spend £22m funding research into off-road autonomous vehicles
Nvidia teams up with Uber and Volkswagen on self-driving car tech
Nvidia continues to drive-in to autonomous vehicle technology
Volvo autonomous vehicles struggle to identify kangeroos on Australian roads
'When it's in the air it actually looks like it's further away, then it lands and it looks closer,' says Volvo's David Pickett
Samsung to test self-driving cars on South Korean roads
Samsung won't be trying to get back into car manufacturing, however
Intel to acquire self-driving technology company Mobileye for $15.3bn
Intel places big bet on autonomous vehicle technology