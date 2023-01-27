Austria

Dutch man arrested for stealing data on nearly every Austrian citizen

Hacking

Also holds data from Italy, the Netherlands and Colombia

clock 27 January 2023 • 2 min read
Denmark latest to conclude Google Analytics is unlawful

Privacy

Denmark is the fourth European country to state that Google Analytics breaks the GDPR

clock 22 September 2022 • 3 min read
Rattled Google urges haste in replacing Privacy Shield

Privacy

Ruling by Austria that Google Analytics breaks GDPR means finding a successor is urgent, company says

clock 20 January 2022 • 2 min read
