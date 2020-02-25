Augmented reality
Apple unveils new tools and technologies, including SwiftUI and Xcode 11, for app developers
SwiftUI framework is a new declarative UI coding structure enabling developers to create native apps across Apple's platforms
Apple's 2020 iPhones to have rear 3D camera for augmented reality features
New rear-facing camera on the 2020 iPhone will be capable of scanning surroundings to create a 3D projection of the real world
Apple buys augmented reality technology start-up Akonia Holographics
Another indication of Apple's plans to launch an augmented reality headset in 2020?
Data is taking over, and you need to get your people involved, says BAM Group's Steve Capper
Driverless cars, drones and 3D printing are just a few of the ways that companies can leverage big data
So long, Tango: Google replaces depth mapping concept with ARCore
Tango was one of the first projects to come from Google's ATAP skunkworks division
Lenovo goes all Star Wars at IFA 2017
Use the Force…of fandom
Intel expunges its wearables division to focus on augmented reality instead
Intel flits from wearables to augmented reality as AMD nibbles away at its core market
Microsoft's HoloLens killer app: When is it coming?
Enough of the flim-flam and demos: we want useful "holograms" now
HoloLens has sold just "thousands" so far, but "that's fine - it's all we need" insists Microsoft
All part of the roadmap?
Apple to build Google Glass-style augmented reality glasses
Failure of 'uncool' Google Glass hasn't put Apple off in rush to catch up
Want a Microsoft HoloLens headset? It'll cost you £2,719
That's a mere three and a half times the price of an HTC Vive
Augmented reality: Could Pokémon Go change the law as reality collides with the virtual world?
Browne Jacobson's Joe O'Callaghan examines recent Pokémania from a legal perspective
Google acts early to prevent virtual reality trolling and harassment
Google research to devise methods of controlling and reducing VR trolling
Cost savings, big data and virtual reality all behind lift-off in demand for drones
Blue-chip demand for drone technology has lifted off in 2016 driven by the promise of big data and virtual reality
Aecom to use Microsoft HoloLens in engineering and construction
Serpentine Galleries' project the first to enable "mixed reality" visualisation
Folie à deux: Hands-on with Microsoft HoloLens in a shared user environment
Better than life? The AR device sure has potential when used in groups
Apple confirms iPhone sales slowdown as iPad and Mac sales fall
No Christmas rush as buyers get bored of iPads and Apple warns of imminent iPhone sales crash
The Professor's trapped in the future, and he needs your help!
Use your knowledge of technology to repair the time stream and win a Christmas hamper, in association with Intel
Driving the 'Internet of Things': an interview with Infiniti Red Bull Racing head of technical partnerships Al Peasland
Al Peasland tells Danny Palmer how connected devices, wearables, thermal imaging and even augmented reality could benefit the F1 team
Video games company Crytek puts the business case for virtual reality
Danny Palmer demos Crytek's VR software and dodges pterodactyls while director David Bowman explains how VR is not all about fun and games
Microsoft offers $100,000 research grants to get HoloLens applications built
Offer only applies to US residents, however...
Colour me happy: How an ambitious Dulux AR project resulted in a glossy finish at the UK IT Industry Awards
AkznoNobel, String and Tessella share the inside track on their victory
Apple acquires augmented reality software firm Metaio
Buyout suggests Apple is looking to make AR part of its iPhone offering