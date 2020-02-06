Atos Origin
Why RSA Insurance picked BT Global Services over Atos Origin to host Microsoft collaboration products in the cloud
BT Global Services offered a better migration experience than its competitors, says RSA group IT delivery director James Sandell
Nokia to invest $100m in smart car technology
Company is looking to expand into new fields after selling off mobile arm to Microsoft
BT, IBM, Capgemini to offer cyber security apprenticeships
Employers team up with e-skills UK in a bid to close 'cyber skills gap'
Atos selected to manage NHS Care.data GP extraction
Under-fire French firm selected for controversial Care.data programme
Post Office looking for front office IT applications services provider in £530m tender
Services comprise customer-facing transactions across multiple channels including the website and mobile
BBC issues £248m worth of tenders for playout services
Technology partner Atos may be involved to assist in scoping, drafting and evaluating of tenders
Post Office seeks back office and network suppliers in £200m contracts
Company wants a 'scalable and flexible' back office solution to allow it to 'grow with customer needs'
Atos creates 50 'high value' jobs at new development centre
200 more jobs to follow at development and innovation facility in Moray, Scotland
Welsh government signs £70m contract extension with Atos
Five-year contract will last until 2019
Nuclear Decommissioning Authority selects Atos for £140m IT outsourcing contract
Public body hopes for 30 per cent cost savings over five-year period
CSC bows to pressure on compulsory layoffs - Unite
CSC confirms it hopes to minimise compulsory cuts. Possibility of other firms stepping in, claims union
Department of Health signs £74m deal for desktop services
Atos has been awarded the contract for five years
Atos buys 50 per cent stake in sports technology company MSL
The combined company will see 500 specialised business technologists dedicated to supporting major events
Atos to provide ID framework for London PSN
The services firm will provide secure access to local and central government services via a single token
Q&A with the man behind the football fixtures
Glenn Thompson has been collating the football league fixture lists for the past 14 years and told Computing about the IT behind them
Network Rail points finger at Atos Origin for outage
BlackBerry service and automated departure boards put out of action by tech problems
EC gives Atos green light to acquire Siemens IT Solutions
The £750m transaction should close by July
Public sector cuts do Atos year-end results no favours
Service giant's year-end results show need for global delivery model, say analysts
Hotel chain Yotel signs five-year deal with Atos Origin
Services firm will manage the integration and deployment of new self-service kiosks from Shere
Atos aims to abolish internal email use by 2014
Instead it will use advanced collaboration and social community platforms
Atos Origin acquires rail ticketing software
The services company hopes Tribute deal will cement its leading position as provider of travel IT
Atos Origin to provide IT services to Scottish Criminal Case Review Commission
The contract is for service desk, desktop support and networks management in addition to datacentre and security services
FirstGroup signs new £10m services deal with Atos Origin
Transport firm announces second IT services deal this week
Atos Origin and CapGemini come to understanding with Cabinet Office
Two IT suppliers say they will work with the government to enable collaborative procurement