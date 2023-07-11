ATM

Revolut lost $20m due to payment flaw

Threats and Risks

Hackers capitalised on differences between European and US payment systems

clock 11 July 2023 • 3 min read

Big Data and Analytics

Scammers steal £113,000 from Bitcoin ATMs by double spending before transactions can be cleared

Attackers took advantage of 'replace by fee' feature that makes 'stuck' transaction become 'unstuck'

clock 13 March 2019 • 2 min read

Security

ATM hackers steal $13.5m in 28 countries from India's Cosmos Bank - just days after FBI warning

India's Cosmos Bank targeted in sophisticated attack by North Korea's Lazarus Group, according to reports

clock 15 August 2018 • 3 min read

Security

Banks warned over impending ATM cash-out attacks

Imminent attacks believed linked to compromise at major card issuer

clock 15 August 2018 • 3 min read

Security

Thailand bank's £265,000 cash machine heist a 'carbon copy' of $2.2m Taiwan ATM attacks

Are ATM fraudsters exploiting known flaws in cash machines to infect them with malware and drain them of money?

clock 25 August 2016 • 2 min read

Security

$50,000 attack on next-gen ATMs reveals flaws in chip-and-pin card infrastructure

Rapid7's Weston Hecker to show how to milk $50,000 from an ATM in 15 minutes at Black Hat security conference today

clock 04 August 2016 • 2 min read

Security

Malware targeting Wincor Nixdorf cash machines takes $2.2m from Taiwanese bank's cash machines in one weekend

Surveillance videos show the machines churning out cash - with no apparent tampering

clock 12 July 2016 • 2 min read

Services and Outsourcing

Bank's outsourcing deal enabled 'rogue' employees to make 'improper' payments

Prudential Regulatory Authority fines cash-machine operator Raphael Bank over outsourcing failures

clock 02 December 2015 •

Security

ATM malware found in the wild

GreenDispenser malware cuts out the middleman in banking cyber fraud - enables attackers to directly drain banks' cash machines

clock 29 September 2015 • 3 min read

Security

Man arrested in Portsmouth on suspicion of cyber attacks on UK ATMs using Tyupkin malware

Eastern European gang suspected of using Tyupkin to drain £1.6m from cash machines

clock 24 October 2014 • 2 min read
