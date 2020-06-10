AT&T
2FA-beating SIM swap attacks still too far too easy, warn researchers
Thirty-nine out of 50 SIM swap attempts by US-based researchers proved successful
Celebrating 50 years of the Unix operating system
Without the pioneering work of Ken Thompson and his colleages the world would be a very different place
AT&T employees bribed $1m to install rogue wireless access points on corporate network
Rogue wireless access points used to infiltrate network enabling attackers to unlock two million smartphones
Basic website flaw reveals real-time locations of most US mobile users
API authentication flaw in third-party tracking site demo allows anyone with rudimentary skills to track phone locations
US government considering building its own 5G network to counter Chinese security threats
Trump administration officials looking to build national 5G network in order to cut distrusted manufacturers out
US law makers turn their attention from Kaspersky to Huawei, urging AT&T to ditch Huawei equipment
Huawei is a danger to national security, claims US government
AT&T to rollout 5G services this year
AT&T's 5G rollout plans will make it one of the first to run next-generation mobile technology
Dun & Bradstreet database of 33.7 million people leaked online - employees at Department of Defense, IBM and AT&T exposed
Names, addresses, job titles, the lot all leaked from Dun & Bradstreet
Net neutrality 'bad idea and bad for the industry' says AT&T CEO
Tim Berners-Lee doesn't agree with you, Randall
Google flamed by AT&T over its fibre 'investments'
Google talk versus Google action. Compare and contrast, suggests AT&T
Yahoo sold to Verizon for $4.8bn
Favourite in bidding war scoops the prize, aims to up its profile in online ads
Yahoo expected to decide on a buyer this week, with Verizon among favourites
Five players remain in the race, but Verizon least likely to break up Yahoo
AT&T seeking to outbid Verizon for Yahoo's internet business, report
Interest in Yahoo is hotting up
IBM and AT&T partner to provide enterprise mobile cloud security
'We're giving enterprise mobile device users stable, private access to data and apps in the cloud,' said Caleb Barlow, vice president of IBM Security
New UN privacy chief calls for Geneva Convention on internet privacy
At least Winston Smith could go for a walk in the country without being spied on, says Joseph Cannataci
United Nations demands states respect its privacy after AT&T NSA spying revealed
Newly released Snowden docs reveal how "highly collaborative" AT&T helped US spy on UN for 10 years
AT&T Internet of Things connectivity gives irrigation firm HydroPoint 'visibility it didn't have before'
HydroPoint president and CEO Chris Spain tells Computing IoT has improved water management
Driving the 'Internet of Things': an interview with Infiniti Red Bull Racing head of technical partnerships Al Peasland
Al Peasland tells Danny Palmer how connected devices, wearables, thermal imaging and even augmented reality could benefit the F1 team
How Infiniti Red Bull Racing is using smartphones to drive race-day efficiency and collaboration
Red Bull Racing tightens communications between race-track and HQ, enabling the use of thermal-imaging cameras on race days
Apple files countersuit against Nokia
Companies face off in smartphone patent war
Nokia files suit over LCD pricing scandal
Company seeks repayment over admitted price-fixing
New coalition backs LTE standard
Telecoms giants develop technical profile for LTE voice and SMS services
US gets Nokia Booklet at Windows 7 launch
Pricing puts notebook head-to-head with the iPhone
3G flaw causes Nokia to pull 5800
Not a good start in US market