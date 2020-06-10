astronomy
Astronomers find several pairs of galaxies merging together into single, larger galaxies
First time ever astronomers have spied galaxies in the final stages of merging together
Astronomers shed light on why some black holes appear active and others dormant
Latest SOFIA data indicates that magnetic fields may be responsible
Astronomers achieve 10 times higher angular resolution of 'monster' galaxy than ever before
Scientists see 'monster' galaxy COSMOS-AzTEC-1 - 12.4 billion light-years away - more closely than ever before
Astronomers spot 'weirdo' asteroid in cold outer reaches of Solar System
Likely formed in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter during the early Solar System
Scientists use the Hubble Telescope to track down the most distant star
The star could enable scientists to answer more questions about the universe
Scientists obtain view of burst of light from supernova for the first time
Captured by accident by an amateur astronomer in Argentina