HMRC seeks commercial contract expert in £95k job to oversee post-Aspire IT deals
New hire at HMRC expected to help in shift from single biggest IT outsourcing deal in Europe to a portfolio of 200+ suppliers
HMRC refuses to reveal how much it paid Capgemini and Accenture for Aspire contract extensions
Revealing the cost could 'undermine the commercial interests of both parties', claims HMRC
Capgemini and Fujitsu paid £724m for HMRC Aspire contract in 2015/16
HMRC pays out £1.45bn to keep Aspire going over the past two years
HMRC extends Accenture and Capgemini deals, as Aspire breakup lumbers on [UPDATED]
With Capgemini and Accenture again signed in to long-term deals at HMRC, the tax collector can now celebrate 22 years of outsourced IT failure
HMRC picks Bain as its £20m strategic partner to shift away from Aspire contract
Huge task on hand for Bain & Co to help HMRC transition away from expensive Aspire contract
HMRC offering a whopping £162,500 salary for a cloud transformation director
It could be you: HMRC wants a leader with experience of delivering £50m+ IT infrastructure transformation projects
HMRC to hire consultants to advise on 400 new post-Aspire outsourcing contracts
£20m tender issued for consultants to help HMRC find 400 partners to help in shift from Aspire
Government CTO Liam Maxwell recruits army of senior IT leaders to manage new contracts
Public sector hiring IT specialists to bring lost IT skills back in-house, says Maxwell
'We've saved more than £14bn over the last year,' claims government CTO Liam Maxwell
Government CTO claims multi-billion pound savings as a result of reforms in IT procurement and spending
HMRC to scrap Aspire outsourcing contract in 2017 - 25 per cent savings expected
HMRC CIO Mark Dearnley to replace Aspire with multiple smaller contracts
HMRC Aspire contract will top £10bn, says NAO
HMRC criticised for conceding commercial safeguards in major renegotiations - enabling Aspire contractors to earn big profits
