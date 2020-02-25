Arup
Case study: Arup slashes licensing bill with Snow
Arup claims to have saved £4m on licensing by weeding out unused software
Arup CIO Stephen Potter on digital collaboration, virtual-reality CAD, drones and the Internet of Things
When Stephen Potter became CIO at Arup, it already boasted a highly collaborative working culture. His challenge was to take it to the next level
Breaking the 'geek' stereotype: How a CIO can become a CEO
While currently a rarity, the number of CIOs getting the top job is likely to grow as the importance of IT and digitalisation increases, finds Sooraj Shah
A CIO's guide to mindfulness
With security headaches and continually emerging technologies and trends, today's technology leaders have never had so many competing demands on their attention. Could mindfulness hold the answer?