Army
Government to spend £22m on army cyber warfare centres
The cyber warfare centres will be up-and-running in the early 2020s
British Army recruits Software AG to improve critical information sharing
The Army enlists the support of Software AG to kickstart digital transformation plans
Armed forces looking to train more regulars, reservists and civilians in cyber security
'We're extremely serious about cyber defence,' says head of training Brigadier Paul Buttery
Ban military from weaponising artificial intelligence, urge Hawking, Wozniak, Musk and over a thousand tech experts
If the military develops AI weapons then it will only be a matter of time before they appear in the hands of terrorists, dictators and warlords, say experts
MoD gives BT another tour of duty in £640m deal
MoD extends BT's Defence Fixed Telecommunications Service contract to 2015
BBC and Army choose the iPad
Apple's sales set to increase further with the BBC and British Army using the iPad
MoD beefs up Afghanistan communications
Existing systems not up to scratch
MoD publishes Twitter guidelines for forces personnel
Online media strategy aims to hit public with semi-controlled message and ensure safe social media use on active service
MoD spends £230m more on Bowman communications system
Future-proofing and maintenance deals signed with General Dynamics
Army supply chain mission accomplished
A £2m upgrade of the army's Unicom system was completed on time and on budget, says Tom Young
MoD calls up small firms to reinforce military innovation
In a break with tradition, the MoD is looking to the UK's smaller high-tech companies to help meet the military challenges of the future
Chinook software blunder "potentially put lives at risk" in Afghanistan
MPs attack Ministry of Defence after helicopters spend nine years on the ground