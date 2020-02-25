ARM
ARM teams-up with Toyota and General Motors to develop driverless vehicle technology
ARM-founded group will focus on speeding-up the delivery of affordable and safe autonomous vehicles
ARM to stop working with Huawei following imposition of US trade restrictions
Internal memos seen by the BBC indicate that ARM has ordered staff to stop working with Huawei
New report suggests Apple is planning Mac shift from Intel to ARM in 2020
Yet another report indicates Apple is masterminding a shift from Intel to in-house developed ARM chips for its Macs and MacBooks
Qualcomm 675 SoC set to bring high-end features to mid-range smartphones
Freshly launched 11nm Qualcomm silicon will come with Adreno 612 GPU
Apple Macs running on Apple ARM CPUs coming in 2020
Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple Macs on Apple chips are coming in 2020, with Apple's self-driving electric car coming by 2025
ARM to go beyond mobile with Neoverse processor family
ARM aims at everything from IoT devices to the data centre
Fujitsu releases details on A64FX ARM CPU for supercomputers
A64FX CPU based on ARM v8-A SVE architecture will debut in new supercomputer scheduled for 2021
ARM plans to take on Intel in laptops with 7nm 'Deimos' and 5nm 'Hercules' CPUs
ARM plans 7nm 'Deimos' for 2019 and 5nm and 7nm 'Hercules' for 2020
Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 670 mid-ranger
Middle-of-the-road Octa-core smartphone SoC the first 600-series Snapdragon to come with Spectra 250 ISP
ARM confirms 'biggest ever' cash deal to acquire analytics specialist Treasure Data
Treasure Data's technology will be integrated with June acquisition Stream and ARM's own Mbed cloud to create end-to-end IoT management platform
Samsung: Arm Cortex-A76 at 7nm will be able to run at 3GHz
Samsung plans 7nm and 5nm Arm CPUs
Qualcomm planning Snapdragon 1000 ARM-based CPU for Windows 10 laptops and two-in-ones
Qualcomm planning to use TSMC's 7nm process to make fast and power-efficient rival to Intel
Qualcomm plan to challenge Intel in Windows laptops with Snapdragon 1000
Snapdragon 1000 will use 7nm fabrication process while Intel is struggling with 10nm
2.5 petaflop ARM-based supercomputer commissioned by US Department of Energy
HPE Apollo 70 supercomputer will run modelling and simulation workloads for the US National Nuclear Security Administration
Qualcomm: We're not withdrawing from ARM server chip development
Chipmaker might try to bypass Intel rather than compete with the server chip behemoth
Apple staffing-up chip hardware lab in Oregon with ex-Intel engineers - report
Apple has set-up a chip design and development office in Intel's back yard, suggest reports
Researchers have found a new flaw related to Spectre and Meltdown
The ghost is still in the machine
Fourth variant of Spectre and Meltdown identified by Microsoft and Google
Attackers could steal information from open browser tabs by using CVE-2018-3639
Samsung reportedly in talks with ZTE to supply Exynos smartphone CPUs
US trade embargo against ZTE provides opportunity for Samsung in mobile chip battle with Qualcomm
Qualcomm planning cost-saving exit from ARM server CPU development, according to reports
Qualcomm CFO Mollenkopf admits that the company is looking to reduce spending in non-core areas
Apple's redesigned Mac Pro won't arrive until 2019
Despite rumours it would be coming this year
Apple to dump Intel in 2020 to shift Macs to in-house designed ARM-based CPUs
Not the first time claims that Apple is planning to dump Intel have surfaced
First 'affordable' ARM-based Windows laptop from HP will, err, cost a grand
HP Envy X2 laptop only affordable if you've got loadsamoney
John Lewis and Currys PC World to sell ARM-based Windows 10 laptops
