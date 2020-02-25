Argos
Backbytes: Why do banks make it so difficult to do banking in their own branches?
Banks and retailers trying to drive customers to their online channels are undermining their own 'unique selling point' against pureplay online rivals
Telefonica's group CIO Phil Jordan to become group CIO at Sainsbury's
Jordan will move-on to Sainsbury's after spending almost eight years as group CIO at Telefonica
Argos apologises after IT glitch takes website offline
Retailer 'extremely sorry' after glitch causes confusion over orders
Small security vendors have only five years to live, says Home Retail Group
You're staring into the abyss, SMBs
Argos to use [24]7's predictive analytics to target wavering online customers with sales chat
Argos head of digital innovation Neil Tinegate claims the system will recreate the in-store experience online
Catalogue of changes: An interview with Argos CIO Mike Sackman
Forget flatpack bookcases and budget engagement rings - Argos is moving swiftly into the digital age with minimalist, digitalised stores and an enviable customer data plan. Computing sat down with CIO Mike Sackman to learn how ballpoint pens and order...