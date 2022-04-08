APT28

Microsoft disrupts Russia-linked Strontium domains

Threats and Risks

Microsoft has seized control of seven internet domains, which it says the Strontium hacking group used to launch cyberattacks against Ukrainian institutions, as well as government entities and think tanks in the US and Europe.

clock 08 April 2022 • 2 min read

Hacking

Russian hackers breached Dutch police systems during MH17 probe

The hack was uncovered after the Dutch intelligence service noticed a police IP address communicating with malicious servers

clock 18 June 2021 • 2 min read

Hacking

Russia-linked APT28 is using stolen corporate email accounts to facilitate phishing attacks

Almost 40 per cent of the attacks launched by the group, also known as Pawn Storm, launched over the past year targeted defence companies

clock 20 March 2020 • 2 min read

Security

Russia-linked hackers are targeting anti-doping authorities and sports organisations, says Microsoft

The latest series of cyber attacks started on 16th September

clock 29 October 2019 • 2 min read

Threats and Risks

Russian hackers targeting IoT devices to penetrate corporate networks, warns Microsoft

IoT devices the 'soft underbelly' of corporate networks by Russia's Fancy Bear hackers, targeting VoIP phones and printers

clock 06 August 2019 • 2 min read

Security

Germany blames Russia for Defence Ministry cyber attack

Germany's foreign minister points finger of blame at Russia for December cyber attack

clock 16 April 2018 • 2 min read

Security

Hackers crack German foreign and defence ministries

Speculation rife that the attackers - believed to be the Russian APT28 group - had access to German ministry networks for a year or more

clock 01 March 2018 • 2 min read
