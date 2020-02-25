APT10
Chinese 'Cloud Hopper' campaign targeting cloud providers was more extensive than admitted
Cloud Hopper hack enabled the attackers to steal large volumes of intellectual property and other sensitive data
Tracking the threat actors: NCSC's Eleanor Fairford on the evolving threats to the UK's critical infrastructure
'We're seeing ransomware increasingly deployed against utility providers, law enforcement and emergency response units'
China's APT10 hacking group suspected of cyber attacks against Airbus suppliers
Four major attacks on Airbus's supply chain have been detected in the past 12 months
Transport, shipping and utilities targeted in two new malware campaigns
One campaign involves an alleged state-sponsored threat group that has compromised at least 17 US utilities in the past five months
Hackers working for Chinese government targeted eight major tech service providers for years
Infamous Chinese hacking group APT10 is thought to have conducted the hacking campaign
Hackers linked to China breach 10 mobile operators to steal call records
The espionage campaign has been conducted for the past seven years, claim security specialists
Norway's Visma the latest cloud computing company targeted by China-linked APT10 hacking group
Cloud companies targeted by group linked to China's security services as part of long-running 'Operation Cloudhopper'