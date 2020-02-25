AppStore
TfL swipes Uber off London's streets. What are the implications?
Ride-sharing app denied renewed licence
Will health app developers have to protect consumers' privacy?
The European Data Protection Supervisor believes that EU law should compel app developers to be transparent about how they are using data
Ten steps to profiting from your app
Claire Bennett, partner at law firm DLA Piper, explains the steps app developers need to take to protect their products, and avoid copyright infringement
Top 10 most read: Nexus, iPad and Surface review showdown, Google Docs security warning, Anonymous OpPetrol campaign begins
The hottest stories from the last week, also including Huawei's Ascend P6 smartphone, a video demo of the Samsung Ativ Q and Nasa's new CTO trainee astronaut
Companies should encourage employees to write their own apps, says VMware
Many employees are essentially writing their own apps on Excel already, says Joe Baguley
Netgear launches million dollar app development contest
Contest looks to increase Netgear's router app store
Top 10 most read: Shell goes to BYOD, Galaxy S3 and S4 go head to head, HP staff to strike
Top stories from the past seven days on V3
App developers using data without consent, says watchdog
Clicking 'install app' on a mobile device does not amount to personal data consent, according to EU privacy watchdog
Barclays' own cloud technology 'will slash 90 per cent of IT costs'
Bank is also starting to use the Linux operating system
Influence: Enterprise App Stores
Computing speaks to UK-based firms about their use of bespoke app stores for their business
Google Play revenue up by over 300 per cent
Apple App Store saw sales rise by 13 per cent over same period
Android users' privacy put at risk by apps collecting unnecessary data
Research suggests an epidemic of apps collecting data from unsuspecting smartphone owners
Analysis: Microsoft puts phone developers on hold
As Microsoft launched Windows Phone 8, developers of mobile apps were still waiting for the software development kit to arrive - meaning many planned new apps won't arrive until the new year at the earliest
Viewpoint: How to make your app budget go further
Dr Tim King, CTO of 5app, offers his tips for reining in app development costs
Telefonica signs mobile payment agreement with Facebook, Google, Microsoft and RIM
Direct-to-bill payments capability will be available to subscribers across Europe by the end of the year
Facebook launches app store to rival Google and Apple
600 apps available at launch
Report: Mobile projects bedevilled by overruns and failed apps
Number and value of projects set to increase massively but results likely to disappoint
Microsoft opens the curtains on Windows 8 app store
Aims to be first truly business-friendly app store
Software flaw could let hackers control Apple devices, says security expert
Hackers could access private data and erase information on iPhones and iPads
Government's G-Cloud strategy begins to take shape
The government expects public cloud services to deliver at least 50 per cent of its ICT capacity by 2015
IP Expo: Corporate app stores increase staff engagement
A panel of CTOs at IP Expo agreed that enterprise app stores increase engagement with IT among employees and support innovation
IT in retail 4: Multi-channel in action
Pizza Express customers no longer have to hang around to pay the bill after their meal
Net-a-Porter.com tries augmented reality on for size
The product uses Aurasma, a visual browser developed by Autonomy
iPad bandwagon will roll until at least 2013, say analysts
Apple's success all but written on stone tablets