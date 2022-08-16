Apple TV

Apple plans to triple advertising

Corporate

Apple plans to triple advertising

The company may soon bring more ads to iPhones and iPads, as well as specific apps.

clock 16 August 2022 • 2 min read

Threats and Risks

Unc0ver team releases new jailbreak package that can unlock iPhones running iOS 13.5

The tool uses zero-day bug in the Darwin XNU kernel

clock 26 May 2020 • 2 min read

Hardware

Everything you need to know about Apple's iPhone 11 launch

New triple-camera iPhone 11s, Apple Watch 5, updated entry-level iPad and new games and TV services showcased

clock 11 September 2019 • 6 min read

Internet of Things

Apple launches Apple News+, Apple Arcade and new Apple TV subscription services alongside a credit card to pay for them

Open wide: Apple plans new services to cash-in on its customers

clock 26 March 2019 • 3 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

Netflix refuses to be part of Apple's new streaming video service

CEO Reed Hastings sees Apple as a rival rather than a partner

clock 19 March 2019 • 2 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

Apple to unveil rival service to Netflix on 25 March

'It's show time,' tease invitations to Apple's 'special event' at the Steve Jobs Theater on Monday 25 March

clock 12 March 2019 • 2 min read

Communications

Apple plan to launch global TV subscription service

Apple to go head-to-head with Amazon and Netflix in service set to launch next year

clock 24 October 2018 • 3 min read

Security

Top-10 security vulnerabilities of 2015

Apple's MacOS and iOS operating systems top the tables - pipping even Adobe to the top spot

clock 04 January 2016 • 1 min read

Portable

Google launches Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Android Marshmallow, Pixel C hybrid tablet and new Chromecast

Targets both Apple and Microsoft with bevy of new devices

clock 29 September 2015 • 4 min read

Appliances

Why Apple's iPad Pro is absolutely no good for the enterprise

It'll sell by the bucketload, but does this shiny new hybrid actually have what enterprise productivity requires?

clock 10 September 2015 • 4 min read
