Apple becomes the world's first $3 trillion company

Apple passed $1 trillion threshold in August 2018 and became a $2 trillion company in August 2020

clock 05 January 2022 • 2 min read

EU plans 'in-depth' investigation into Apple's acquisition of Shazam

Commission concerned that Apple could 'turn off' Shazam referrals to rivals

clock 24 April 2018 • 1 min read
