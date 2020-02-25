app
New client less of a resource hog, Slack claims, following ground-up rewrite
Slack claims new client uses half the memory and launches 33 per cent faster - about time, too
China's system of 'social credit' control gets creepier with new app exposing 'deadbeat debtors'
China's 'social credit' system gets creepier with new app introduced in northern province
ExpensiveWall: Android users pay the price for downloading poisoned apps
The malware could have infected more than 4 million devices before being discovered
Uber rival Taxify slams 'aggressive' TfL for closing it down three days after London launch
Taxify's London launch stopped in its tracks when TfL revoked the company's licence