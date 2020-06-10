API
Proving the ROI of an API project
Identify the key KPIs to avoid unnecessary delays and complications
Twitter resolves security flaw that enabled phone numbers to be matched with user accounts
Twitter's implementation of two-factor authentication exposed users' phone numbers
What is an API?
In this video from Delta, Computing's market intelligence service for CIOs, we discuss APIs, including how the most innovative enterprises are using them
Transforming the traditional: making industries programmable through APIs
Many businesses could be transformed by the strategic adoption of APIs, cloud services, artificial intelligence and big data
Google seeks judicial review over Java APIs case with Oracle
Google asks court for clarification over Java API ruling that could affect the global software industry
From ESB to OpenShift: Elsevier's infrastructure has evolved as its business model changes
Director of software engineering Tom Perry explains the advantages of containers and microservices
Coordination via cloud: Improving passenger experience at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport
Schiphol airport is deploying APIs in cloud-based containers to manage customer-facing services
Why Mastercard, Atom Bank and others have adopted the API economy
The API economy will be a new engine for digital innovation and growth, argues MuleSoft founder Ross Mason
Salesforce API error may have caused data leak
The leak could have exposed Salesforce clients' CRM data, including customer contact details and sales prospects
Building a smart city infrastructure: the key role of APIs and microservices
How APIs, microservices and visual interfaces can be best used to build the smart city of tomorrow
Google to close flight-search API in a bid to push its own Google Flights service
A Google API isn't for life
APIs help with integration, but increase complexity, according to latest research
New research from Computing reveals that IT leaders recognise the advantages of APIs, but warn that additional skills may be required to manage them
Twilio Studio eases customer communication by tweaking existing apps
Business teams can use Studio to change in-app customer engagement experiences after they have been built
Tibco makes new move into APIs and microservices with nanoscale.io purchase
Move aims to appeal to developers deploying cose to containers, IoT, serverless and mobile platforms
Shifting to the cloud an opportunity to rethink enterprise architecture
Cloud migration a chance to conservatively re-architect the enterprise, suggests expert panel
Microsoft releases Excel API to developers
Spreadsheet potential for all. Joy.
Oracle loses Android Java APIs case to Google
The latest battle between the two companies has been won by Google, with APIs ruled not to be subject to copyright
Met Office goes for CA API Management to deliver new web and mobile data services
Big data and big business increasingly go hand-in-hand for the Met Office
Graydon - from business info provider to BI and on to big data
The credit information supplier has consolidated its assets and is using analytics to transform its products
Using big data to build 'a concierge in your pocket': an interview with Genting Casinos UK IT director Chris Ashworth
Chris Ashworth tells Computing how big data, analytics, mobile, cloud and Tibco business intelligence are helping to futureproof the casino group
IBM unveils Bluemix Local 'accelerated' hybrid cloud platform
Updated service 'allows enterprises to quickly build apps in a secure manner and deploy them across public, private and on-premises environments'
IBM Watson Developer Cloud offers self-service artificial intelligence and development tools
IBM set to extend Watson platform to offer developers new APIs and technologies
AWS suffers another outage - Netflix, Airbnb, Tinder, IMDb all affected
AWS noted issues with its NoSQL database DynamoDB, as well as app monitoring system CloudWatch as it suffers yet another outage
Rise of the machines
Amazon and Microsoft are fast-refining their cloud-based machine learning services, and attracting the attention of companies large and small