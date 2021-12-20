Apache Software Foundation

Third Log4j vulnerability uncovered, Apache releases version 2.17.0

Threats and Risks

Third Log4j vulnerability uncovered, Apache releases version 2.17.0

'High severity' bug fixed is an uncontrolled recursion flaw

clock 20 December 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Kronos ransomware restoration may take 'weeks'

14 December 2021 • 2 min read
02

AWS goes down for the second time in two weeks, taking Netflix with it - again

16 December 2021 • 1 min read
03

Khonsari ransomware exploiting Log4j bug to target Minecraft servers, Microsoft confirms

17 December 2021 • 3 min read
04

UK launches new National Cyber Security Strategy with focus on home-grown tech

15 December 2021 • 4 min read
05

Irish health service missed several chances to stop devastating ransomware attack

16 December 2021 • 4 min read