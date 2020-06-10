Apache
Towards one database to rule them all
Databases have become silos and this needs to change, says graph guru Marko Rodriguez
DataStax's Cassandra Kubernetes operator reaches GA, aims to simplify deploying clusters at scale
Cassandra is an ideal data store for Kubernetes, company says
DataStax Managed Cloud made available on Microsoft Azure as demand for hybrid and multi-cloud rises
Google Cloud Platform will be next, the company says
New bunch of security flaws found in Apache web server
Plethora of fresh vulnerabilities identified in the Apache web server
Equifax confirms unpatched Apache Struts flaw was exploited in massive data breach
Apache Struts patch released two months before hackers struck
How open source software took over the world
Open source software now dominates vast swathes of computing
Warning over Apache Struts 2 remote-code execution vulnerability seen being exploited in the wild
Apache users urged to update ASAP as evidence emerges of increasingly widespread attacks
OpenOffice considers closure after project is eclipsed by Libre Office
Too few volunteers even to patch major security flaws following LibreOffice "fork"
We have no problem recruiting data scientists because we have really big data, says Royal Mail
With 160,000 employees and billions of letters and parcels to deliver, Royal Mail has plenty of data for those who like a challenge, says Thomas Lee-Warren
Better bookings through analytics and agile - an interview with Hotels.com CTO Thierry Bedos
Bedos tells Computing how big data and flexible development help the booking service provide the best experience for its customers
Why Harte Hanks moved from Cloudera's Hadoop to MapR for its new marketing services platform
Head of partner tools Donna Belanger explains big data developments at the marketing services firm
Marks & Spencer picks Cloudera to boost data analytics capabilities
M&S wanted a strategic partner that could help it to build an analytics hub and complement its in-house capabilities
Why we use Presto not Hive for interactive Hadoop queries, Shazam data engineer
Dan Osipov, data engineer at music app and media streaming service Shazam, explains why Facebook's Presto is quicker by design
AMD demonstrates Hadoop running on ARM-based Opteron server
AMD pitches its ARM-based servers as ideal for Hadoop deployments
