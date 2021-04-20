antitrust lawsuit
British software reseller files £270 million antitrust court action against Microsoft
ValueLicensing alleges that Microsoft pressurises customers not to sell unused Windows and Office licences, to the detriment of the secondhand market
40 US states plan to sue Facebook next week, report
The FTC is also considering to introduce a separate but related complaint against Facebook in coming days
DoJ hits Google with antitrust lawsuit
The government alleges that Google is spending billions of dollars to ensure that its search engine is the default choice on different browsers and phones