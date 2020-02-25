anti-trust
Android ruling is unlikely to weaken Google in Europe
Google will be fined, but that won't affect its established dominance
Europe versus Google: EC applies record-breaking £2.1 billion anti-trust fine
European Commission says that Google promoted its own services in search results, denying competitors opportunities
Google facing fine of €1bn or more over EU anti-trust investigation into Google Shopping
European Commission fine over Google Shopping could exceed the €1.09bn levied against Intel in 2009
Apple hits back at Spotify over claims that it is abusing its control of iOS
When two tribes go to war...
Google to fight Russian Android anti-trust judgment
Nyet, Google tells Russia's Anti-Monopoly Service
Google accused of abusing dominance in search by EU - with Android facing anti-trust investigation as well
Opening salvos against Google Shopping and Android just the start of a comprehensive EU assault on Google