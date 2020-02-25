anti-malware
Security researcher finds new Mac malware
Macs increasingly targeted by hackers
Ninety-seven per cent of IT professionals think standard antivirus software will stop zero-day attacks
While only 15 per cent have rolled out network heuristics
£1m ransomware demand from previously unknown malware took down Lincolnshire County Council network
But everything should be back up and running by Monday morning, says CIO Judith Hetherington Smith
AVG puts Chrome users at risk with security-compromising browser extension, says Google
Requests permissions that mitigate attacks, reports Google employee
MySQL database servers hit by SQL injection exploit - widespread DDoS risk could follow
Chikdos has already hit servers in several countries, finds Symantec
'Let's be really clear - we're not selling your personal data' says AVG
Tony Anscombe, senior security evangelist at the anti-malware firm, puts the record straight on AVG's privacy policy
Malicious Android porn app snaps users for ransomware sting
$500 bounty to stop your embarrassing selfie going public
Why was Carphone Warehouse keeping customer passwords in plain text, just months after it was hacked? [UPDATED]
If customer credit cards were encrypted, why weren't current account details? Security specialists respond
Is Windows 10 opening upgraders to more risks than it should?
Check the small print and question your use case
Another Heartbleed? OpenSSL to get fix for 'high severity security defect'
Patch due on Thursday - brace yourselves
Trojan based on Zeus targets 150 banks, many in UK, and can hijack webcams
Chthonic is based on ZeusVM after 'significant changes' advises Kaspersky
NotCompatible Android malware a 'risk that should not be ignored' says Lookout
The latest evolution has 'set new bar for mobile sophistication and operational complexity' say experts
Security industry advice for battling Turing Test-beating AIs: 'Be nice and sceptical'
Symantec and Juniper admit there is not yet a clear plan for beating more advanced forms of 'Eugene Goostman'
RSA 2013: Anti-virus software companies unveil new tools and features
Trend Micro and McAfee show off new features to end botnets, and improve anti-virus intelligence
Analysis: Mobile workers present moving targets
With potentially valuable business data increasingly finding its way onto smartphones and tablets, are these devices under growing threat of attack?
In defence of security software - an interview with Trend Micro's Rik Ferguson
Trend Micro's global vice president of security research, Rik Ferguson, talks to Computing about how anti-virus software has developed and why it shouldn't be classified as 'just' anti-virus
Anti-virus software 'becoming ineffective' - study
Study conducted by the Israeli Institute of Technology criticised for lack of real-world testing
Android's built-in malware scanner detects just 15 per cent of threats
Jellybean's in-built software has a long way to go but shows promise, says computer scientist.
Hidden banking trojan discovered after being infected by other malware
Sality Trojan infects banking malware enabling traditional anti-virus products to identify it
Fear of online crime inhibits online commerce - EU survey
But only half of Europe's internet users have anti-virus software
Will Alureon 'Internet Doomsday' virus cause net 'blackout' on Monday?
Government support servers for last November's virus attack shutting down on 9 July
AlienVault launches open threat data exchange to combat cybercrime
Free service allows 18,000 users to share attack information from their networks
Stolen Facebook and Twitter log-ins on sale for $30 each
Cyber criminals also flogging log-ins for cPanel website administration
Hotels and colleges targeted by credit card thieves
Malware authors aim to pick off less tech-savvy targets in credit card sting