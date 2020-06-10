Anthony Levandowski
Uber refuses to pay former employee's $179 million debt to Google because the fraud was committed by him
Uber had signed an indemnity agreement with Levandowski in 2016
Uber could licence Waymo self-driving technology following expert review
Uber warns that its future is dependent on the development of self-driving technology - and that it trails rivals in autonomous vehicles
Former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski charged with stealing driverless car trade secrets
Levandowski is accused of downloading nearly 14,000 files from Waymo servers before quitting the company for a rival in 2016
Waymo narrows focus in Uber patent case by dropping three lawsuits
Google spin-off Waymo has dropped some, but not all, of its lawsuits relating to ex-employee Anthony Levandowski
Google's Waymo sues Uber over industrial espionage allegations
Google's owner Alphabet claims boss of Uber acquisition Otto downloaded 9.7 gigabytes of IP